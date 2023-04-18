Arrests made in Beaches home invasion, suspect wanted

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion investigation last month.

Police say they received a call for a person with a gun in an apartment building near the intersection of Elmer Avenue and Norway Avenue on March 20. It is alleged that a female suspect befriended the victim, gaining entry into his apartment before leaving for a short time.

Police said the woman then returned to the apartment with two male suspects, one of whom wielded a machete, the other a firearm.

The victim left the apartment in fear before the suspects allegedly fled the scene in a black sedan with dark tinted windows.

Two suspects were arrested on April 16 during a traffic stop in Oshawa by Durham police in which a loaded firearm and cocaine were allegedly seized.

Draylon Taylor, 23, of Oshawa, was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, use of an imitation firearm and unlawfully being inside someone else’s dwelling. Sydney White, 22, of Ajax, was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and unlawfully being inside someone else’s dwelling.

One suspect is still outstanding and investigators released a photo of him Tuesday. He is described as being in his 20s and approximately six-foot-two. He was wearing a black jacket with a fur lined hood, blue jeans, brown boots, and orange gloves. He was armed with a large machete-style knife in a black sheath.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact local authorities.