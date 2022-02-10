Arrests made in connection with 2021 shooting at Georgina house party
York Regional Police laid multiple charges against two suspects and are searching for a third believed to be involved in a house party shooting in Georgina in December.
According to investigators, two men attended a party at a house in the area of Old Homestead and Catering roads on Dec. 10, and ended up at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket with gunshot wounds.
Officers say they arrested two Newmarket men on Feb. 2 following a search warrant at a residence connected to the investigation.
They say a firearm and cocaine were found during the search.
Related Article: Shooting at Georgina house party injures two people
The two accused, ages 23 and 31, face nearly 20 charges, including attempted murder, breaking and entering, and drug and weapons charges.
Police say a third suspect remains outstanding. They say he is a Black man, between 20 and 30-years-old, five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7351 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
