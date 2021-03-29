Arrests made in family farm fire nearly two years later

Brant County OPP say they’ve made arrests in connection to a fire that destroyed a family farm nearly two years after the incident.

On June 5, 2019, firefighters were called to Colton’s Fun Farm on Jerseyville Road.

Officials confirmed that the barn and attractions burned down around 4:30 a.m. and four pygmy goats were killed.

The family farm is named after the owner’s late son Colton, with some of the proceeds going to helping children battling cancer.

At the time, the fire was considered suspicious.

On Monday, Brant County OPP confirmed they’ve arrested in connection to the incident as well as others:

St. Marys, barn fire, May 2019

West Lincoln, barn fire, June 2019

Brantford, bus fire, June 2019

Brant County, tractor fire, May 2019

Brant County, barn and truck fire, June 2019

A 37-year-old Brantford man has been charged with five counts of arson, theft of a vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime valued at over $5,000.

A 33-year-old man from Brantford has been charged with five counts of arson as well.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in a Brantford court at a later date.