Arrests made in Grande Prairie identity theft investigation: RCMP

Two Grande Prairie men have been arrested in relation to an identity theft investigation.

RCMP say on Dec. 1 a local hotel reported a guest believed to have used a fraudulent credit card to book in. An investigation led officers to an apartment building, where they found stolen property, fraudulent documents, stolen identification, forged documents and forgery equipment.

A 37-year-old man faces 33 charges:

Ten counts of possession of a forged document;

Eight counts of theft, forgery and misuse of a credit card;

Seven counts of illegal possession of or trafficking in government documents;

Two counts of identity theft;

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Identity fraud;

Making, dealing or possession of instruments for forging a credit card;

Making, selling or possession of instruments for making a forged document; and

Possession of methamphetamine.

He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Jan. 16.

A 27-year-old man faces seven charges:

Obtaining food/lodging by fraud;

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Theft, forgery or misuse of a credit card;

Identity theft;

Identity fraud; and

Possession of a forged document.

He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other illegal activity can contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. Anonymous information can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or reporting online at P3Tips.com.