Arrests made in Kitchener after police find loaded handgun inside stolen vehicle

A man and woman from Kitchener have been arrested after police found a loaded handgun inside a stolen vehicle.

On Sept. 14, police responded to the area of Kingsway Drive for reports of a carjacking around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say five males with handguns allegedly assaulted the victim before stealing his vehicle.

The man sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police located the stolen vehicle in the area of Grulke Street on Tuesday.

A 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were arrested. Police seized a fully loaded handgun, ammunition, suspected cocaine and prescription medication.

The man and woman have been jointly charged with drug and firearm-related offences.

Further investigation led to an executed search warrant at a residence in the area of Thaler Avenue. Police seized two prohibited devices, ammunition, and about $22,000 in cash.

As a result of the investigation, the man in custody was held for a bail hearing and was additionally charged with robbery with a firearm, along with other firearm and drug-related offences in connection to the carjacking.

The woman was released on an undertaking.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say further charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.