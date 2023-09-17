Arrests made in morning kidnapping in Sarnia
Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Sarnia Police Service received a report from a concerned citizen in the area of Victoria and Davis Street. The citizen said that they saw someone be assaulted by two people with a bat.
They said the victim was also forced to remove their clothes and was placed inside a vehicle.
Sarnia police responded to the area and found the suspect vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and said they located one victim in the back seat, and a second victim in the trunk of the car.
Police said neither victim sustained significant physical injuries, but they did receive some medical treatment.
Through their investigation, police learned the accused parties and victims knew each other.
A 44-year-old and 47-year-old, both from Sarnia, have been charged with kidnapping. forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Both accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861.
