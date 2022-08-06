Arrests made related to recent rash of catalytic converter thefts, Sault OPP report

Ontario Provincial Police officers with the Sault Ste Marie detachment with assistance from Batchewana First Nation Police Service began an investigation, on Aug. 3, into thefts of catalytic converts on Highway 17B in the Township of Macdonald Meredith & Aberdeen, police said in a news release Friday.

On Aug. 3, shortly after 6 a.m., suspects attended a school bus compound and cut a catalytic converter from one bus and attempted to cut off a second. Security video from the scene shows the suspects left in a white SUV.

The following day, Aug. 4, about 8 a.m., it was reported to the OPP that the same SUV had returned to the school bus compound that night and left shortly after 6 a.m.

Police patrolled the local highways and observed the white SUV leaving a property in the Garden River Frist Nation community.

A traffic stop was initiated on Highway 17B near Ball Park Road.

Subsequent to the traffic stop, police searched the vehicle and three suspects.

“Police located drug paraphernalia, over 10 grams of suspected cocaine, a stolen cheque, tools used for break and enter and numerous items of stolen property,” police said in the release.

The three suspects were arrested.

A 38-year old from the Sault was charged with theft, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break in instruments and two drug possession charges.

The accused appeared in court in in Saut Ste Marie on Aug. 5.

A 26-year-old resident of Garden River First Nation is also facing the same charges and will appear in court in the Sault on Aug. 8.

The third suspect, a 35-year-old from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with two drug possession charges as well possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break in instruments.

The 35-year-old accused is scheduled to appear in court in the Sault on Oct. 3.

The allegations have not been proven in court.