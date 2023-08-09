Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identified

A coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify over 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.

The joint effort, called Operation Renewed Hope by law enforcement, entailed a three-week investigation that began on July 17. Investigators combed through sexually graphic internet material involving children, some of which was decade-old content, in order to determine victims’ whereabouts and safety, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release.

Investigators were able to identify and locate 311 children and confirmed the rescue of several victims of active abuse, DHS said.

The operation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which is part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Investigative representatives also came from the U.S. Justice Department, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals, Interpol and Europol, as well as law enforcement agencies in Australia, Europe, South America and Canada, according to DHS.

Investigators managed to identify the locations of abuse and coordinate with partnering law enforcement agencies, targeting violators who left digital footprints on online forums, websites, email, chatrooms and file-sharing applications, DHS said.

In Canada and the U.S., active abusers are already facing arrest as a result of the operation.

“These crimes, and the criminals who commit them, are pernicious, repugnant and a scourge on the global communities we serve and seek to protect,” said HSI executive associate director Katrina W. Berger, in the press release.

“Our HSI workforce is deeply committed to identifying, locating and rescuing victims being abused and apprehending those who prey on the vulnerable. On this we cannot be more clear: If you are abusing or exploiting children, we will leverage every authority, partnership and resource at our disposal to bring you to justice.”

Anyone who suspects a child might be a victim of sexual exploitation or abuse is urged to leave a tip for the Canadian Centre for Child Protections at cybertip.ca.