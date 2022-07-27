Arrows found in parks, private buildings in Fort Saskatchewan
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Mounties in Fort Saskatchewan are looking for an archer after a number of arrows were found in public parks and private buildings.
Police say between June 23 and July 18, they’ve had a number of arrows turned in.
Arrows have been found in James Mowat Park, Our Lady of Angels school park, a business on 99 Avenue reported having an arrow stuck on the side of their building, and two homeowners have reported having arrows stuck in their siding.
Police are reminding the public of the dangers of shooting arrows in public places, and the criminal aspects associated.
Anyone with information or video footage of the incidents is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Regina police seek suspect after costly bike stolen at knifepointRegina police say no one was hurt Wednesday evening when a Specialized bike was stolen by a man wielding a knife.
-
Canada's bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of DiscoveryCanada's bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery, the organizers of the papal visit said Wednesday.
-
Branch 25 Legion in the Sault is on the moveThe Maple Leaf that has flown in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie for the last 55 years has been lowered.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplinedA B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Alberta patrol officer passes through Sudbury while raising awareness about PTSDChad Kennedy of Alberta is making his way through Canada while raising awareness about PTSD.
-
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable peopleHigh temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Man rushed to hospital after being hit with wine bottle in Christie PitsA man has been seriously injured after being hit with a bottle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
-