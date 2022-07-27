Arrows found in parks, private buildings in Fort Saskatchewan

Mounties in Fort Saskatchewan are looking for an archer after a number of arrows were found in public parks and private buildings.

Police say between June 23 and July 18, they’ve had a number of arrows turned in.

Arrows have been found in James Mowat Park, Our Lady of Angels school park, a business on 99 Avenue reported having an arrow stuck on the side of their building, and two homeowners have reported having arrows stuck in their siding.

Police are reminding the public of the dangers of shooting arrows in public places, and the criminal aspects associated.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incidents is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.