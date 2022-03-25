Arsenic levels in Sunshine Coast school's water supply prompt 'do not use' advisory

An inspection has turned up concerning levels of arsenic in a Sunshine Coast school's water supply, prompting a public reminder about the importance of testing private water systems.

The water at Kelly Creek Community School in Powell River was found to contain arsenic above the maximum allowable concentration for drinking, Vancouver Coastal Health said Friday.

As a result, the health authority has issued a "do not use" advisory for the school's water, which will remain in place until the water treatment system undergoes maintenance.

Officials did not reveal what levels of arsenic were detected, but said students do not appear to have been put at any serious risk.

"Routine testing of the school's water supply has demonstrated safe levels until now," Vancouver Coastal Health said in a news release. "The elevated levels were detected early, and VCH medical health officers have assessed the risk to students and staff at the school as very low."

Kelly Creek students and employees will be provided with bottled water when they return to classes Monday, and until the school’s water is drinkable again, the health authority said.

Under Health Canada guidelines, the maximum allowable concentration for arsenic is 0.01 milligrams per litre. VCH said those limits are set low "based on a lifetime of exposure to a given contaminant," and that relatively brief exposures are lower-risk.

Arsenic is a natural contaminant of groundwater, and classified as a human carcinogen. Health officials said it's commonly detected on the Sunshine Coast, which is why private water systems need regular testing.

"While public drinking water systems are monitored regularly, most private wells do not have routine testing for water quality or contaminants, and it is the well owner’s responsibility to test the water for arsenic," VCH said in its release. "Only a chemical test can detect its presence since it has no odour or taste in drinking water."