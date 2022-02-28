Arson and mischief charge following motel fire
A 39-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with intentionally setting a fire that caused extensive damage to a Port Elgin motel.
Saugeen Shores fire crews were called to the Maplewood Motel on Goderich Street in Port Elgin around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the front door and attic of one of the units in the 11 room motel.
They were able to get everyone out of the motel before putting out the flames, containing the damage to three of the rooms.
Officials say a motel employee and one firefighter suffered minor injuries during the blaze. Both have been treated and released from hospital.
Displaced motel guests have found other housing thanks to the Victim Services Bruce, Grey, Perth and the Red Cross.
The suspect has been charged with arson-disregard for human life and mischief-endangering life, as well as a probation violation.
-
Growing calls to divest B.C.'s public pension fund from Russian companiesAs the Ukrainian people remain under siege, there is mounting pressure for B.C.'s public sector pension fund to divest from Russian companies.
-
Province announces funding to support visible minority youth in John Ware countryThe provincial government is giving a financial boost to program designed to help new Canadians and visible minority youth.
-
Proof of vaccine removed at non-essential services across Maritimes, but still in place at hospitals and long-term careProof of vaccine requirements have been removed at non-essential services – like gyms, restaurants and entertainment centres – across the Maritimes, and some are welcoming the change.
-
Inquest begins into fatal RCMP shooting of Maple Ridge, B.C., man with schizophreniaThe inquest into the death of a Maple Ridge, B.C., man at the hands of the RCMP began Monday in the Burnaby coroners’ court.
-
Alberta invests $7.5M to expand Red Deer Regional Airport servicesThe provincial government announced an investment of $7.5 million to expand services and infrastructure at the Red Deer Regional Airport.
-
-
Stressed at the state of the world? Here’s how to copeBetween the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and the ongoing inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia, some Maritimers are feeling anxious — and new data suggests they’re not alone.
-
Kitchener teen wanted on robbery and weapons chargesWaterloo regional police have issued a warrant for a 15-year-old Kitchener teen in connection to an investigation involving several weapons and robbery offenses.
-
Thousands of customers without power in the Maples: Manitoba HydroManitoba Hydro said thousands of customers in northwest Winnipeg are without power Monday night.