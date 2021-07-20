Arson at St. Albert school under investigation

RCMP are looking for two people after a fire was started outside the Neil M. Ross Elementary School in St. Albert Sunday morning.

Fire services received a call at 12:38 a.m. and when officials arrived, they found flames and smoke at the entrance of the school, according to RCMP.

Two recycling bins outside the school were set on fire, but the blaze was extinguished and did not spread into the school building.

Two females were seen on a surveillance camera leaving the area of the school at the time the fire was set, police said.

They arrived at the school at 12:06 a.m. and left at 12:16 a.m., according to RCMP. They were headed southeast on Woodlands Road.

St. Albert RCMP are investigating the arson and said no one was hurt in the fire.

Anyone with information on the two people seen in the surveillance video are asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.