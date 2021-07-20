Arson at St. Albert school under investigation
RCMP are looking for two people after a fire was started outside the Neil M. Ross Elementary School in St. Albert Sunday morning.
Fire services received a call at 12:38 a.m. and when officials arrived, they found flames and smoke at the entrance of the school, according to RCMP.
Two recycling bins outside the school were set on fire, but the blaze was extinguished and did not spread into the school building.
Two females were seen on a surveillance camera leaving the area of the school at the time the fire was set, police said.
They arrived at the school at 12:06 a.m. and left at 12:16 a.m., according to RCMP. They were headed southeast on Woodlands Road.
St. Albert RCMP are investigating the arson and said no one was hurt in the fire.
Anyone with information on the two people seen in the surveillance video are asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
Gun fired by Winnipeg police officer during arrest in Glenelm neighbourhoodPolice said an officer fired a gun during an arrest in the Glenelm neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
'When is papa coming?': Canadians stranded in India frustrated by travel ban extensionOn Monday, federal transport minister Omar Alghabra, announced an extension to the ban on flights arriving in Canada from India. The ban is set to end on Aug. 21, though it could be renewed again at that point.
-
Shooting death inside Main Street hotel was targeted, say Vancouver policeTwo suspects are alleged to have fled the scene and police say they haven't been found.
-
Alberta makes top 50 most beautiful movie locationsBig 7 Travel ranked their top 50 most beautiful movie locations around the globe, and the province of Alberta made it in.
-
Early info shows B.C. heat wave death toll likely much higher than U.S. neighboursThe temperatures were similar, the response from residents identical, so why did B.C. see so many more suspected heat-related deaths from last month’s brutal heat dome than Washington and Oregon?
-
Saskatoon man arrested, facing child pornography chargesThe Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged a man from Saskatoon with child pornography offences.
-
Vulcan gets into Olympic spirit, supporting local rubgy star Keyara WardleyVulcan, Alberta may be known as the “Official Star Trek Capital of Canada” but with the Tokyo Olympics about to begin many residents are turning their focus to an out of this world athlete, Keyara Wardley.
-
-
Point Roberts grocery store owner says not opening border to Canadians could be final blow for her businessOttawa’s decision to allow fully-vaccinated Americans to enter Canada starting August 9th, without a matching plan from the U.S. that allows Canadians to enter, is frustrating American business owners.