Arson cause for Main Street fire, man arrested: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fire on Main Street Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a two-storey building fire.
The mixed-use apartment and commercial building caught fire just after 7 a.m.
Police said officers were controlling traffic in the area around 7:45 a.m. when a man in his 30s was found suffering from smoke inhalation.
He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.
The Major Crimes unit took over the investigation and the man was arrested. He was charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.
He remains in custody.
On Saturday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said everyone was able to get out of the building. However, the building itself is considered a complete loss.
TWO MAIN STREET FIRES NOT CONNECTED
Despite this being the second fire on Main Street in the last month, Winnipeg police said the fires are not connected.
The other fire happened on Feb. 11, also in the 800 block of Main Street.
The fire spread to both neighbouring buildings and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said all three buildings were a complete loss.
- With files from CTV News' Dan Vadeboncoeur and Mason DePatie
