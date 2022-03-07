Arson causes $100,000 in damage to Delta playground, police say
Police in Delta say they're investigating a fire at a local playground that led to thousands of dollars in damage as arson.
In a statement Monday, police said they were called at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday about a fire at a playground at Chalmers Park on 76A Avenue. When officers got to the park, the blaze had already been extinguished by Delta Fire Department.
Police said they're investigating the fire as arson, adding that it caused about $100,000 in damage to the playground.
About four-and-a-half years ago, police investigated an arson at a playground at Chalmers Elementary School, which neighbours Chalmers Park. That fire happened at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2017, and neighbours reported seeing massive flames shooting from the playground equipment.
That fire also caused thousands of dollars in damage.
