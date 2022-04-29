Arson causes $100K in damage at Strathmore, Alta. school

Damage is estimated at upward of $100,000 following a deliberately set fire at a school in Strathmore, and RCMP has released photos of people of interest.

Emergency crews were notified a portable classroom at Crowther Memorial Junior High was on fire at about midnight on April 23 in the community located about 53 kilometres east of Calgary.

Fire investigators later deemed the cause as arson.

"There were several incidents of vandalism by spray paint in the nearby Strathcona area around the same time frame. These incidents are believed to be connected," police said in a release.

Video footage from the area captured two male suspects near the fire when it was reported.

One was wearing an orange hoodie, black pants, red shoes and a backpack.

The second had a black beard and was wearing a black, long-sleeved Carhartt brand sweater jacket, a ball cap with a red brim and black pants.

Police also released photos of two young people, seen on video riding bikes in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.