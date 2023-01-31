Arson causes $7M in damage at Manitoba business

RCMP in Headingley say a fire at a business in the RM of Rosser that caused millions in damage was a case of arson.

Officers were called to the business on Goldenrod Drive on Jan. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, numerous semi-trailers could be seen engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished with help from the local fire department, an investigation into the fire started, which determined the cause was arson.

“The business estimates the damage to the vehicles and contents of the trailers to be around $7 million,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-888-0358 or Crime Stoppers.