Arson charge following Wallaceburg house fire


Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

One person has been charged after a house fire in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to the scene on Wall Street on New Year’s Day.

Through investigation, police say a suspect was identified and he turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

The 60 year old was charged with arson and is scheduled for court next month.

