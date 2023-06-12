Arson charge laid after 'intentional fire' at Barrie building
One man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.
Police say emergency crews responded to reports of a fire just before 11 p.m. on Sunday at the building on Bayfield Street to find flames in the second-floor washroom.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any of the upstairs apartments or the licenced establishment below.
Police say they received a description of a suspect spotted leaving the building as firefighters arrived.
Officers arrested a man who police say matched the suspect description just east of the scene.
The 22-year-old with no fixed address is charged with arson - disregarding human life.
Police say the tenants were able to return to their rooms thanks to the fast-actions of the firefighters.
