Arson charge laid after man sets fire in south London parking lot
A London man is facing a charge of arson after he allegedly set a fire in a parking lot on Wellington Road and caused $500 worth of property damage.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the 1000-block of Wellington Road after a citizen made a report of a man attempting to set items on fire in a parking lot outside of a building.
Police said the fire was not successfully lit, and that the suspect had left the area.
At approximately 4 p.m. later that day, a citizen observed black smoke at the same location emergency crews had responded to earlier that afternoon and dialed 9-1-1.
A description of the suspect was provided to police.
The London Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.
There were no reported injuries.
Police located the suspect male nearby and placed him under arrest.
As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old man of London was charged with one count of arson causing property damage.
Police said the damage is estimated at $500.
The accused is expected to appear in court on Wednesday in relation to the charge.
