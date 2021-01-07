A 22-year-old man in Russell, Man. has been charged with arson after the oldest home in the community was burned.

RCMP were called to the historic home on Pelly Avenue in the community on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The home, which was built in 1888 and, according to RCMP, the oldest home in the town, was “fully engulfed in flames” when they arrived, and firefighters were working to battle the blaze.

(Image source: Facebook/Manitoba RCMP)

At 12:55 a.m., 911 dispatchers said they received a call from a man who alleged he was responsible for the fire, and he gave his location. RCMP arrested the man at the location and alleged the man was in possession of a container believed to be filled with gasoline.

Liam Flett was charged with arson, mischief, and breaking and entering to commit an offence. He was taken into custody.

None of the charges against Flett have been proven in court.

The fire remains under investigation.

(Image source: Facebook/Manitoba RCMP)