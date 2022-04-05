Arson charge laid in connection with fire at Liberal MP’s Mississauga, Ont., constituency office
Peel Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a fire that was allegedly set at the Mississauga office of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca back in February.
Emergency crews were called to the constituency office near Burnhamthorpe Road East and Tomken Road just before 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22 for reports of a fire.
Police deemed the fire to be suspicious and said they believed that Fonseca's office had been targeted.
Investigator said late Monday that they have now made an arrest in connection with the case.
Police said 31-year-old Adam Degrassi of Mississauga has been charged with arson, break and enter, and three counts of mischief.
He was released on an undertaking and is set to make a court appearance in Brampton on June 28.
Investigators said they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have surveillance footage from the area leading up to or during the incident.
No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.
Fonseca has represented the riding of Mississauga East-Cooksville since 2015.
-
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.
-
Dad and local jeweller create unique necklace for Olympian daughterRegina goldsmith Megan Hazel, helped Mick Hart create a one of a kind necklace for his Olympian daughter, Micah Zandee-Hart.
-
Manitoba government investing $2.6M in employment services with focus on single parentsA new investment from the Manitoba government is part of the ongoing work to change the Employment and Income Assistance program.
-
Police investigating daylight shooting in MississaugaPolice are on scene following a shooting near Mississauga’s Streetsville neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported TuesdayNew Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
-
'Absolutely no useful animals': Ontario farm, angry emu go viral on TikTok with nearly 5M followersThe Useless Farm has nearly 5 million followers and over 120 million likes on Tiktok, and nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, largely due to an angry emu named Karen.
-
Horwath visits St. Thomas outreach centre, touts mental health planProvincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visited St. Thomas Tuesday, touting her party’s plan to shore up mental health services. The election style stop found Horwath taking an impromptu tour of The Nameless, a street level outreach centre in St. Thomas’s downtown.
-
Windsor Fire and Rescue awarded $5,000 grant to assist with fire prevention educationWindsor Fire and Rescue Services received a $5,000 boost to help with the department’s training and development programs for its fire prevention division.
-
Thousands of Ontario students behind on vaccines usually administered in schoolsHealth officials say thousands of Ontario students have fallen behind on routine vaccinations typically offered in schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.