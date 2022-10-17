Arson charge laid in North Bay house fire

A 37-year-old North Bay man has been charged with arson following a house fire on Fraser Street over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the corner of Chippewa Street West around 3:15 a.m. Oct. 15.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, North Bay police said in a news release

"No one was injured in the fire, however, a pet did perish," Jason Whiteley, the North Bay fire chief, told CTV News in an email.

The accused was arrested later in the day Saturday.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 15.

The allegation has not been proven in court.