Arson charges laid after Clearview Township house fire

A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Clearview Township last week.

On February 9th emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Nottawasaga Concession 6 North.

At the time two people were home and one was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

On Tuesday OPP charged a 30-year old man from Clearview Township with arson in connection o the fire.

The man was held for a bail hearing in a Collingwood court and was remanded into custody.