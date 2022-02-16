Arson charges laid after Clearview Township house fire
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Clearview Township last week.
On February 9th emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Nottawasaga Concession 6 North.
At the time two people were home and one was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
On Tuesday OPP charged a 30-year old man from Clearview Township with arson in connection o the fire.
The man was held for a bail hearing in a Collingwood court and was remanded into custody.
