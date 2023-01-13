Arson charges laid after house fire in Coquitlam, RCMP say
A suspect has been charged in connection to a house fire that sparked in Coquitlam on Wednesday morning.
Coquitlam RCMP said officers responded to the blaze near Como Lake Avenue and Schoolhouse Street at approximately 9:35 a.m.
"The residents were able to safely evacuate prior to police arrival," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release Thursday. "The victims were not physically injured during the incident."
Hodgins added that the fire is believed to have been intentionally set by an individual who is known to the occupants, and that police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
"Police located and arrested the suspect, a 39-year-old Coquitlam man, a short distance away," said Hodgins.
Danny Rusnak has since been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of possession of incendiary materials.
Rusnak remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-957.
-
Honouring achievement in sports, new Wall of Recognition inducteesSix new people were added to the Millennium Place Sports Wall of Recognition in Strathcona County, honouring their achievements.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcementSaskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
-
Province says there is more money available for the northMinister of Northern Development, Greg Rickford, gathered key stakeholders and leaders from around the region in Timmins Thursday to announce new investments in the north and advise that there is more money available to take communities even further.
-
'A pretty serious move': New Polo Park development long time comingA billion dollar development set for Polo Park is a long time coming, according to one expert.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose seventh straight in nationally-televised gameThe Kitchener Rangers have struggled following the holiday break and looked to get back to winning ways on national television with the Oshawa Generals visiting.
-
Winter storm buries Ottawa and the betting favourite for new Senators owner: Top stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Acadia University goes on lockdown after man flashes BB gun inside school residence: N.S. RCMPAn 18-year-old Upper Sackville, N.S., man was arrested after allegedly flashing a BB gun at a student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.
-
Two dead following house fire in Woodstock, N.B., cause under investigationTwo people have died following an early morning house fire in Woodstock, N.B.
-
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competitionAlan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.