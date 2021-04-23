Arson charges laid following St. Boniface business fire in 2020

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man is facing arson charges after a fire destroyed an automotive business in St. Boniface over a year ago.

Police said firefighters responded to a large fire in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard on February 20, 2020, at around 8:00 p.m. The building and several vehicles were destroyed in the fire and police said total damages exceeded $1M.

Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit investigated the suspicious fire and alleged it was caused by arson for fraudulent purposes.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with arson causing damage to property and arson for fraudulent purposes. He was released from custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.