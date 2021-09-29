Arson charges laid in suspicious Waterloo Street fire
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
London police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a fire that damaged two homes on Waterloo Street last week.
On the evening of Sept. 22, emergency crews responded for a working fire in the 200 block of Waterloo Street.
The fire was put out, but until after it caused an estimated $600,000 in damage to two residences.
No one was injured, but the fire was deemed to be suspicious and an investigation undertaken.
As a result, a 34-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of arson causing damage to property.
He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
