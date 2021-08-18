Arson charges laid in two London, Ont. fires
A 19-year-old London, Ont. man is facing charges in connection with two fires, including one that destroyed a vacant building and forced nearby residents to shelter in place.
The London Police Service Street Crime Unit has charged the male with two counts of arson causing property to damage following two fires this month.
The first was in a vacant building at 10 Centre St. on the evening of Aug. 3.
Heavy smoke billowed from the structure as crews worked to put out the fire, prompting a request to residents to close windows and doors and stay inside.
The fire demolished the building in the Wharncliffe and Base Line roads area, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage. No one was injured.
Then just before 7 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to put out a shed fire in the Beattie Street and South Routledge Road area of Lambeth.
Damage from that fire is estimated at $20,000.
The accused made a court appearance on Tuesday in relation to the charges.
-
N.S. man, 19, airlifted to hospital after Colchester County head-on highway collisionRCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a head-on collision on a Colchester County highway that resulted in a 19-year-old man being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Man caught paddling stolen canoe, flees on foot: Victoria policeVictoria police made an unusual traffic stop Monday, pulling over a man paddling a suspected stolen canoe in the city’s Gorge Waterway.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba WednesdayManitoba added 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region reports another COVID-19-related death, 13 new casesHealth officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 new cases of the disease.
-
Here's a list of walk-in vaccination clinics opening on Aug. 19-21 in Simcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka's health unit is offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed at several pop-up clinics over the next three days.
-
'Tragic result' in multi-day search for missing New Westminster man, local police sayThe multi-day search for a missing New Westminster man ended tragically Tuesday evening, local police say.
-
Paralympian wants 'changes' after being left off 2021 Canadian squadJosh Cassidy is one of Canada’s most successful international wheelchair racers, but he will not racing for Canada at this year's Paralympics.
-
Arrest warrant out after suspect in attack on Muslim women no show in Edmonton courtA judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to appear in court today on charges related to an attack on two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. barThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.