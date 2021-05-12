Arson charges laid, second suspect sought after fire on King Street

A London man is facing charges and a woman is being sought after a suspicious fire on King Street Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a vacant building in the 700 block of King Street around 2:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to a small area within the structure. No damage estimate has been released.

No one was injured in the blaze.

After the fire was deemed suspicious, an investigation began and a suspect was arrested nearby.

A 28-year-old London man has been charged with arson causing damage to property and break, enter and commit arson.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged by way of warrant with the same counts, and police are looking to locate her.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.