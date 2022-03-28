Arson determined to be cause behind latest fire at downtown comic shop

Investigators say an early morning fire Sunday was the second deliberately set fire in just over a week at an Edmonton comic book shop.

Flames broke out at the Wonder Harbour Comics at 105 Avenue and 105 Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services (EFRS) says the fire started on the building’s main floor with crews needing more than three hours to extinguish the flames.

Investigators say damage is estimated at $450,000.

The Sunday prior, March 20, fire crews responded to a report of smoke and put out the flames in just over an hour.

In both fires there were no reported injuries and both are suspected to have been deliberately set.

The owner posted online that the store may not reopen after the latest fire destroyed almost everything inside the building.