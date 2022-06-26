Arson from three years ago still under investigation in Long Point, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP are asking for the public's help with an arson case from three years ago.

On Sunday, police tweeted that they are still investigating an incident that happened on Hasting Drive in Long Point on June 26, 2019.

Officials asked if anyone recognized the clothes worn by a person in a video seen dumping what police called accelerant at the time.

A second video from police shows a fiery item being tossed at the area and sparking instant flames.

They also asked for assistance in identifying the vehicle seen in the footage.

"We're extremely lucky we're not dealing with a fatal fire investigation right now," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck back in 2019.

The homeowner was sleeping inside the house on the other side of the wall when the fire started, was woken up, called 911, and began throwing water on the flames. He was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Investigators are also looking to identify a vehicle that was captured on video leaving the area. If you recognize this person or vehicle, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP (2 of 2) ^es pic.twitter.com/ap551rnLo3