iHeartRadio

Arson investigation in St. Thomas

The remnants of a barn at 9262 Sunset Dr. in St. Thomas on July 25, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

Police in St. Thomas are investigating after an empty barn near the roundabout on Talbot Hill was set on fire.

According to police it was an arson and flames were put out by St. Thomas Fire Department.

Police also say the barn was vacant at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224 or submit a tip online for case #ST22011558

12