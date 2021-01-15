Windsor firefighters were kept busy Friday morning with a pair of fires in the city, including one determined to have been set intentionally.

An arson investigation has been launched after a house fire in the 1700 block of Magnolia Avenue that caused $7,000 in damages.

Through investigation, Windsor police say the fire was determined to be suspicious.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

An earlier, unrelated fire was reported at a home in the 1700 block of South Cameron. As of 5:30 a.m., the fire was out.

Fire crews have since been released and a fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and total damages. No injuries were reported.

The Arson Unit continues to actively investigate the Magnolia fire.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to review the footage for any suspicious persons, activity and/or suspicious vehicles around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.