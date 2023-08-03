Arson investigation on garage fire underway in North Bay

A suspicious structure fire in North Bay on Wednesday night is being investigated as arson, officials say.

Firefighters from three stations were called to a garage at 120 Duke St. East at 9 p.m. Aug. 2, North Bay deputy fire chief Greg Saunders said in an email.

Crews were on site within three minutes and saw smoke and flames coming from the structure at the back of the property.

"Multiple vehicles, welding equipment, and other hazards were in the garage. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and safely," Saunders said.

"The quick actions of responding firefighters limited the damage to the structure."

North Bay police were called to the scene when a fire investigator determined the blaze had been deliberately set.

No person was injured as a result of the fire, Saunders said.