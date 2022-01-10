Arson investigators asking for help after Erie Street fire

Windsor police say arson investigators are looking for any information related to a suspicious fire that took place on the weekend at a commercial building on Erie Street.

Officers responded to an active structure fire at a building in the 1100 block of Erie Street East on Saturday around 4 a.m. and observed Windsor Fire and Rescue on scene actively working to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the structure was significantly damaged.

Through investigation by responding officers, the fire was believed to be suspicious in nature and the scene was held pending further investigation.

Investigators from the arson unit attended the scene and are investigating the incident as an arson.

The members of the arson unit, Windsor fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal are continuing to actively investigate.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are requested to check their footage for possible evidence, especially any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .