Arson suspect arrested and charged, 1 year after Penticton Toyota dealership fire: RCMP

A 40-year-old resident of Penticton, B.C., has been arrested and charged in connection to a massive fire at a Toyota dealership one year ago.

Donald Richard Lorenzetto was taken into custody on Monday faces two charges of arson and mischief over $5,000, Pentincton RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

Mounties say Lorenzetto was one of two suspects who were identified and arrested the day after a three-alarm fire engulfed the Toyota dealership on Skaha Lake Road on May 11, 2022.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, which broke out around 4:30 a.m. and required the support of crews from Summerland.

“Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has made quick progress on this investigation and have identified and arrested two persons believed responsible," said Supt. Brian Hunter in a statement to Castanet last year.

Mounties say they were able to arrest Lorenzetto once again Monday after “a difficult and labour-intensive investigation.”

“Recognizing the immediate and long-lasting impact on the community, we exhausted all investigative efforts that allowed us to make this arrest,” Cpl. James Grandy of Penticton RCMP said in Tuesday’s statement. “ It takes gathering substantial evidence before charges can be approved, and your cooperation and understanding throughout this process have been crucial,” he continued.

When asked about the second arson suspect that was arrested alongside Lorenzetto, Grandy declined to comment.

“I’m unable to provide specific details or elaborate further on the reasons behind charges not having been laid against the second suspect arrested last year,” he wrote in an email to CTV News.