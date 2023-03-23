Arson suspect sought after LaSalle house fire

LaSalle police are looking for a suspect in a house fire that was deemed intentionally set.

Officers are continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the residential fire at 1077 Reaume Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 29.

During the investigation, police say video surveillance footage was later obtained and upon review, investigators saw a person wearing what appears to be a light-coloured jacket exiting a minivan near the residence and entering the property shortly before the fire was reported.

The LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit believes the fire was intentionally set, and is now being investigated as arson. Police have release a photo of a vehicle.

Police are working to gather further evidence and are asking the public to come forward with any information or video surveillance that may be of assistance in this investigation including identifying the person responsible for setting the fire or for assisting in establishing a potential motive for the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jibrail at 519 969-5210 ext 2909 or Detective Sgt Gibson at ext 2531. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.