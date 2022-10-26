Arson suspect sought in Dauphin fire

RCMP in Dauphin are searching for a suspect following an alleged arson at a seniors’ living centre on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported break and enter at the Parkview Lodge on 2nd Avenue NE. When they arrived, a small fire was found inside the building. The fire department was called, while officers evacuated residents from the building.

Police said the fire was contained to a common-use area of the building. No injuries were reported and residents were able to return to the building.

RCMP said the cause of the fire was determined to be arson, and they’ve identified a suspect. Alexander Koski, 21, of Dauphin, has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and mischief over $5,000, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The charges have not been proven in court.

Koski is five-foot-11 and weighs 165 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCMP at 204-622-5050.