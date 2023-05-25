Arson suspect wanted after 'intentional' downtown apartment fire: WPS

The Windsor Police Service’s Arson Unit is looking for a suspect after police say a fire was intentionally set at a downtown apartment building.

Officers responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 300 block of Glengarry Ave on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services contained the fire in a single unit of the building and quickly extinguished it. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Through investigation and the examination of the surveillance footage, members of the arson unit determined that the fire was deliberately started.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Isiah Stephens-Scott, who is wanted for arson with a disregard for human life.

Stephens-Scott is described as a Black male with a light complexion, approximately 6’, 180 pounds, with a slender build and curly long hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue bucket hat, glasses, blue button-down short-sleeved shirt, white T-shirt, grey shorts, and Air Jordan flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Windsor fire crews responded to a separate fire Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m., crews were called to a second fire in the 1500 block of Walker Road.

About an hour later the blaze was declared out.