Arson suspect wanted for setting fire to Porsche in hospital parking garage

Police are hoping to identify a suspect caught on video allegedly placing an accelerant on a vehicle, causing it to become engulfed in flames in a Newmarket hospital parking garage.

York Regional Police say emergency crews attended Southlake Regional Health Centre Thursday before 10 p.m. to find a Porsche on fire on the garage's fourth floor.

Crews extinguished the flames and noted extensive damage to the unoccupied vehicle and the property.

According to police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance loitering in the area before approaching the vehicle moments before it went up in flames.

Police say he left the area on foot and was last seen heading south on Prospect Street.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 30 years white man with short brown hair, wearing a red t-shirt and track pants with one black leg and one grey leg, black running shoes with red tops and a white Nike swoosh.

He was carrying a red and black reusable grocery bag.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.