Arson suspected after 3 vehicles damaged in View Royal-area fire

Three vehicles were "significantly damaged" on Songhees First Nation land near View Royal, B.C., on Tuesday morning in what's believed to be an intentionally set fire.

The West Shore RCMP were called to the parking lot at 1445 Craigflower Rd. around 6:40 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

When officers arrived, they found a white 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 fully engulfed in flames, police say.

Two vehicles parked on either side of the Mercedes, a yellow 2006 Dodge Ram and a grey 2013 Hyundai Accent, were also significantly damaged by the fire.

Firefighters with the View Royal Fire Department were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze, according to RCMP.

Mounties say a lone man was seen near the cars just before the fire began. Police are now searching for the man, though details on his appearance are scarce.

Police are unsure what approximate age or ethnicity the man is, but say he was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket and a black face mask at the time.

"Thankfully, no one was injured, however three vehicles were significantly damaged by this arson," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Wednesday.

"Investigators have canvassed the area and spoken to many residents living nearby. However, we are asking anyone who has information regarding this crime to come forward and speak to police," she said.

Anyone with information, dashcam video or home surveillance footage of the area around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.