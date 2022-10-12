Arson suspected after Regina police respond to three fires in close proximity
Regina police are looking for information after responding to three fires within a close proximity to each other.
In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers were called to the 2200 block of Reynolds Street early on Wednesday morning, to assist Regina Fire and Protective Services. At the scene, a garbage bin fire had spread to a fence and garage, police said.
Minutes later, police received reports of a garage fire on the same street, and another in the 2100 block of Eliot Street. No injuries were reported and no suspects were located.
Police believe the three fires are connected and are investigating.
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
