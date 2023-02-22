Arson suspected as 100-year-old home burns in Greater Sudbury

A fire that destroyed a 100-year-old home in Azilda on Wednesday morning is suspicious, fire officials told CTV News.

“While our crews were on scene fighting the fire, our senior officers on scene were gathering information from the local residents, who provided some information and that information led us to believe a potential for suspicion,” deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV’s Amanda Hicks.

The fire closed MR15 between Montee Principale and Montee Rouleau in Azilda for several hours Wednesday morning.

The road reopened around 9 a.m. Oshell tweeted crews arrived at the scene at 2:30 a.m. and are still on site.

“Home was vacant and exterior operations continue,” Oshell said.

“Please avoid the area this morning as roadway may be closed.”

Fire crews were planning to remain on the scene until staff from the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal arrives.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services said the residence was built in 1917 and was unoccupied.