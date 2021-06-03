Arson suspected following fire in Cross Lake: RCMP

RCMP is investigating a Thursday morning fire at a building in Cross Lake, Man. as a possible arson.

According to RCMP, a security guard was conducting patrols in a residential development area in the community when he saw smoke coming from a nearby older building.

Officers and firefighters were called, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

While the fire was extinguished, the building suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, but arson is suspected.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.