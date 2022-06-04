Arson suspected in fire that destroyed northwest Calgary home

Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity that police believe was a case of arson.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road N.W. just before 5 a.m. on Saturday for reports of smoke and noise coming from the garage of a home.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story, single-family home that was fully involved.

"An aggressive fire attack was started with ongoing searches of both the source home and the neighbors on each side. Fire crews were also put in place to ensure the exposed homes were protected from heat and flame," CFD said in a release.

Crews helped out five people from inside the home while two other occupants of a neighbouring home were also assisted.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

POLICE SUSPECT ARSON

Upon further investigation into the incident, the Calgary Police Service says a suspect, who may have been car prowling at the scene prior to the fire, might have set the blaze.

Officials say the man was seen "setting fire to a black shed" in the 1100 block of Varsity Estates Drive N.W. at just after 3 a.m.

"Arson investigators believe the same person may be involved in another fire which was reported around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road N.W.," police said in a release. "It is also believed he may have been car prowling in the neighbourhood before the fire was started."

The suspect is described as a male, between 20 and 30 years old, with a light skin tone and clean shaven. Police say he was wearing a hat and carrying a black backpack at the time of the incident.

Officials say that while it's good news that no one was hurt in the fires, it is "deeply concerning" that fires were set inside residential areas.

"At this time, there is no information to indicate these are targeted incidents and the motive remains unknown. It is critically important that we identify and locate the person we believe to be connected to these events."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips