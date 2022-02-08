Arson suspected in Fort Macleod Auction fire
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
A weekend fire at an auction house in Fort Macleod, Alta. has been deemed suspicious by investigators.
Emergency crews were called to Fort Macleod Auction about 5 a.m. on Saturday and the blaze destroyed most of the offices at the north end of the building.
No injuries were reported.
RCMP said in a release on Monday arson is now suspected and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
