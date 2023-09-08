Arson suspected to have caused $1M in damage at logging site: Prince George RCMP

An arson investigation has been launched in Prince George after police say three machines were burned beyond repair at a logging site last weekend.

The suspected arson happened on the Mackenzie Lookout Forest Service Road sometime after employees left the site on the afternoon of Sept. 1, Prince George RCMP said in a release Friday.

According to the statement, staff returned to the area on Tuesday to fine three of their machines had been torched, causing an estimated $1 million worth of damage.

Mounties say the torched machines were stored in a remote area that isn’t visible from the FSR.

They’re looking to speak with possible witnesses who may have noticed unusual or suspicious activity in the area over the long weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 250-561-3300 and quote file number 2023-30709.