Arson suspects sought after vehicle set on fire near Calgary airport

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying two people suspected of setting a stolen vehicle on fire near the airport.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriot hotel on 48th Avenue N.E. just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 for reports of a fire.

Investigators determined the fire originated from a stolen 2002 Chevrolet Astro van.

Police say it spread to several nearby vehicles, causing an estimated $15,000 in damage.

"As the fire broke out, a male and female entered the hotel before leaving the scene," police said in a Thursday news release.

"Exhausting all investigative leads, police are now releasing an image captured in the hotel lobby in hopes the public can identify one of the suspects."

The woman is described as 20 to 40 years old with straight dark brown or black hairand a pronounced jaw.

No description of the man was released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.