Arson to blame for early morning shed fire: Saskatoon Fire Department

A fire investigator believes an early morning fire in the city's Parkridge neighbourhood was caused by arson.

At 6:16 a.m., a report came in of a burning shed in the 100 block of Arrand Crescent, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fence, shed and a tree on fire.

A fire investigator determined the fire was deliberately set, beginning at the fence before moving to the tree and shed, the department said in its release.

The fire is estimated to have caused $15.000 in damage.

The fire department is asking anyone who may have information about the fire to contact police.