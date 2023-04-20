Arson trial underway in Bayfield, Ont. house fire

A trial has begun into the circumstances that led to a home near Bayfield being levelled by fire two years ago.

Fire crews from several Huron County stations were called to a house fire on Whys Line on Jan. 7, 2021. No one was injured in the blaze, but a number of pets were believed to have perished in the fire.

One month after the fire, the tenant living in a basement apartment of the home was charged with arson - disregard for life, and arson - fraudulent purposes.

Sarah Keys’ trial began on Monday and continued Thursday. Part of Thursday’s court proceedings dealt with concerns over fire investigation experts, and the defence seeking an adjournment to review fire investigation reports.

The judge did not grant an adjournment, and said he was cognizant as Keys’ case is pushing up against the Jordan Rule, which requires a trial to be completed within 30 months of charges being laid. That would be August, in Keys’ case.

Testimony is expected to continue into next week.