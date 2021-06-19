Arson unit investigates house fire in downtown Windsor Ont.

Windsor police say one person is in custody following an early morning house fire in downtown Windsor.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Tuscarora street for a house fire at approx. 3:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames, it took an hour to get the fire under control.

Windsor police arson unit is currently investigating the scene.

Fire on Tuscarora out. Investigator attending.*MC